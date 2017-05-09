Senator Dino Melaye has authored a book entitled ‘Antidotes For Corruption The Nigerian Story’ that would be launched at the Shehu Musa Yar’adua Centre in Abuja May 15.

According to a tweet and an Instagram post by him, Senate President Bukola Saraki would be the Chief Host with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as the Special Guest of Honour while persons from diplomatic community such as the ex-Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Dr. Emeka Anyaoku; and ex-Ghanaian President Jerry Rawlings, were also invited.