Academics have said that Dino Melaye’s donning of academic gown to the Senate plenary session on Tuesday is a “juvenile attempt” at proving that he attended the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Senator Melaye had stormed the National Assembly Plenary Session on Tuesday (today) in what academics described as a “ceremonial” gown, rather than an academic robe.

The senator representing Kogi West has been under fire in the past week, as critics allege that he did not earn an academic degree from the ABU as claimed.

In his defence, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Ibrahim Garba, had deposed before the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions on Monday that Melaye earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Geography from ABU, with a Third Class.

Speaking to The PUNCH online, Professor of History and a former Dean of Faculty of Arts at the Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo, Abolade Adeniji, said if Melaye felt that his appearing in what he thought was an academic gown would confirm his claim that he attended ABU, it is “juvenile.”

Adeniji said, “This is a juvenile attempt at justifying his claims that he attended ABU. He has only made a fool of himself.

“What the senator has done is unusual, and this should be a source of concerns to his fellow senators.

“The senatorial position is an exalted one that should not be trivialised the way Senator Melaye is doing.

“The appearance he assumed today is not for an adult, much less a senator. He looks so cheap. It’s a political drama that was meant to prove that he has a degree.”