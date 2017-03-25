According to reports, the Bachelor of Arts certificate purportedly obtained by senator Dino Melaye from the institution is fake.

ABU said it only offers B.Sc. Geography and not B.A. Geography as reflected on Melaye’s statement of results although Melaye’s Bachelor of Arts statement of results has ABU logo.

Punch reports that documents obtained through painstaking and thorough investigations showed that the Kogi Senator has a Bachelor of Arts certificate in Geography from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna state.

Melaye, apart from bagging a third class, also possesses a diploma certificate from the University of Jos. However, the senator only has a statement of results from ABU. And not only that, checks at the university revealed that it only offers B.Sc. Geography and not B.A. Geography as reflected on Melaye’s statement of results.

The document below shows Melaye had a statement of results with the logo of ABU. The statement of results read:

“This is to certify that Daniel Jonah Melaye having completed an approved course of study and passed the prescribed examinations as, under the authority of the Senate been awarded the Bachelor of Arts (Geography) with Third Class honours.”

The statement, issued by the Office of the Registrar, Academic Office and dated February 3, 2000, was signed by B.B. Mshelthlila. There are, however, certain discrepancies that beg for more clarifications. For instance, in the statement of results, his name was given as “Daniel Jonah MELAYE.”

However, checks on https://abu.edu.ng/ revealed that Geography is in the Faculty of Science and not the Faculty of Arts as reflected in the statement of results. Also, in the senator’s NYSC discharge certificate, which was issued on July 8, 2001, his name read

“Melaye Daniel” and not Daniel Jonah as shown in the statement of results. Also, in the diploma certificate issued to him by the University of Jos on August 3, 2006, his name read “Daniel Dino Melaye.”

He was issued an Advanced Diploma certificate in Law, Security and Conflict Resolution. He finished with ‘Lower Credit’ on August 3, 2006. However, in his Senior School Certificate in 1992, his name read ‘Melaiye Daniel Jonah O.’ with Melaye being wrongly spelt.