The last may have not been heard of the certificate scandal involving Senator Dino Melaye as it has been revealed that his name is conspicuosly missing on the Ahmadu Bello University Alumni Website, PUNCH reports.

Recall the Kogi Senator’s woes began on Monday, March 20, when an online news portal, SaharaReporters, reported that the senator did not graduate from ABU for his first degree.

The senator had claimed that he obtained B.A in Geography from the institution.

Melaye had boasted that he was currently a student in ABU pursuing his seventh degree, adding, “Go round all the UNIS (universities) I attended in digging more.”

An exhaustive online search conducted– from the 1998/1999 alumni set to 2007 – for Melaye’s name on the website of ABU Alumni Association did not give any result that shows that the embattled lawmaker is a graduate of the school.

His name, Daniel Jonah Melaye, as it appeared on a statement of result by the university, when searched, returned with zero result.

When ‘Daniel,’ ‘Jonah’ and ‘Melaye’ were searched for separately, different names came up.

A search for ‘Melaye’ brought up only one result: Melaye Sunday Ola (Biology Education), who graduated in 1980.

Another search for ‘Jonah’ came up with four different names: Bawa Jonah Seth Besanhi (BSc Geography; graduated in 1973); Birga Jonah (BSc Geography; graduated in 2007); Kaigama Jonah Ishaku (BSc Geography; graduated in 2011); and Ndasala Jonah (BSc Geography; graduate in 1987).

There were 10 results when ‘Daniel’ was searched: Abin Daniel John (BSc Geography; graduated in 1978); Adamu Kantsan Daniel (Institute Of Education Geography; graduated in 1992); Aniro Daniel Rabo (BSc Geography; no graduation date indicated); Atenji Daniel E. (BSc Geography; graduated in 1986); Beshiru Daniel (BSc Geography; graduated in 1980); Dada Daniel Adefila (BSc Geography; graduated in 1979); Awubra Daniel Akinkwe (Geography; graduated in 2002/2003); Daniel Bosede Biddy (BSc Geography graduated in 1983); Daniel Dogara Garba (BSc Geography; graduated in 2010); and Daniel Ezra Jatau (BSc Geography; graduated in 2011).

When the President, ABU Alumni Association, Prof. Ahmed Tijanni-Mora was contacted, he said only the university could confirm if Melaye graduated from the institution.

Similarly, the University of Abuja, which Melaye claimed he had also attended, refused to comment on whether the senator obtained a master’s degree from the institution.