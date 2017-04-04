The Federal Government has disclosed that a total of 2,997 suspected cases of Cerebrospinal Meningitis have been reported in 16 States in Nigeria as at April 3, PUNCH reports.

Out of this figure, 146 have been confirmed by the laboratory, while 336 deaths have also been recorded.

The government said 823,970 doses of Meningitis C vaccines were being expected from the United Kingdom to support vaccination activities in other affected States.

The government had earlier despatched what it called Outbreak Control Team, made up of local and foreign medical experts to Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina and Niger States, all in the North West, where there had been outbreak of Cerebrospinal Meningitis.

A statement issued in Abuja by the Technical Assistant (Communication) in NCDC, Dr. Lawal Bakare, also announced that the government has activated an Emergency Operations Centre to manage the ongoing outbreak of Cerebrospinal Meningitis in five States North West

