Lanre Gentry, the husband of Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has denied allegations of domestic violence against his wife after photos of her battered face appeared online.

He also said the photos were from a movie set and that he would never beat the actress adding that Mercy would not have stayed with him for 10 years if she has been a victim of domestic violence.

But eyewitnesses are insisting that a fight actually took place between the couple on Easter Sunday and that the viral photos were not from a movie as claimed by Lanre.

See post allegedly from his private Instagram account below