Nigerian actress, Mercy Aigbe who is currently embroiled in a marriage scandal has filed a one-mile restraining order against her hubby, Lanre Gentry.

The court in its ruling stipulates that Lanre Gentry is restrained from going anywhere within a one-mile radius of the applicant and the two children in her custody. It was also confirmed that Lanre has been served with the papers.

Photos of the signed restraining order with suit number: FC/AL/25/2017 issued by the Ikeja Magistrate court can be seen below.