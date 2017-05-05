Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has denied being mentally unstable, cheating on her estranged husband Lanre Gentry, neglecting her parents in an open letter she just released to the public.

Larry Gentry, the businessman husband of actress, Mercy Aigbe, had alleged that his wife and mother of his son, is mentally unstable and also swore that he has never beaten Mercy in their seven years of marriage despite the fact that he has caught her several times frolicking and fornicating with different men.

In an open letter addressed to him, Mercy denied all his accusations, saying it breaks her heart that she has to call him out because she can’t understand how a man she loved will want to destroy her with lies.

She wrote:

Dear Lanre Gentry, It breaks my heart that I have to do this but as it is you have left me with no choice……I had sleepless night because I just couldn’t comprehend why someone i loved , someone with whom I have a child will be hell bent on destroying me, I just

cannot comprehend it……..

I read with tears in my eyes all the LIES you fabricated against me, LIES you feel will justify your inhumane act, LIES you feel will gain you public sympathy and LIES

calculated to bring my person to public opprobrium……..

You claim ….

(1) I am Mentally Unstable

(2) That you have caught me with different men

(3) That I do not take care of my parents

(4) That a man rented an apartment for me……….

LIES all LIES……..

Dear hubby I challenge you to back on your claims with PROOF!!!!!!!!!……….

Hmmmm lanre you forget quickly!…., you forget how I have labored and stood by you all these years, even though all what I was getting from you was constant beating, harrasment ,threat to my life and threat to destroying my image if I dare leave you……

.,,You must PROOF all your allegations otherwise God knows I am going to add another lawsuit to the one on ground!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Although my Team has been pleading with me to stay silent all these while, but I have come to realize that you want to ride on my keeping mum……

#saynotodomesticviolence #realmendonthit

#mylifeisnotinyourhands

