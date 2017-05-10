The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Y.O. Aje-Afunwa, gave him a bail condition in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

However, before he could meet the bail conditions, the presiding magistrate had closed for the day.

He was subsequently remanded in prison.

The case was said to have been reported to the Area F Police Command as many Nigerians called for the arrest and prosecution of the suspect, who at a time was reported to be at large.

The 52-year-old, however, turned himself in on Tuesday and was subsequently arraigned in court.

The case was adjourned till July 12, 2017.