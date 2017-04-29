Mercy Aigbe's marriage crashes

The 7-Year-old marriage of Yoruba actress, Mercy Aigbe to  Lagos-based hotelier, Lanre Gentry may have broken down over domestic violence allegations.

According to LIB, the actress called it quits after another case of violent assault by her husband who accused her of having extra-marital affairs.

Sources close to the actress alleged that the actress’ husband turned against the actress after kicking off an affair with another woman identified as Opemititi.

The actress made an Instagram post advising women to “say no to domestic violence”, and her husband subtly replied with a post of his own, saying, “say no to promiscuous n irresponsible women”.