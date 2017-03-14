Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie has been appointed by Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello as his senior special assistant (SSA) on entertainment, arts and culture.

The 32-year-old was appointed along 53 other senior special assistants to the governor into various offices in the administration.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Mrs. Ayoade Folashade Arike, made available to this newspaper on Tuesday, March 14 said the appointments take effect from April 1, 2017.

The rationale for the additional appointees at the state level, the statement read, is to “plug identified gaps in service delivery, fill key positions with the right people and to broaden inclusiveness in governance by bringing people from more communities on board.”

Born in Lagos to a former naval officer, Mercy represents Okehi Local Government Area in Bello’s list of SSAs.