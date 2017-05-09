The Media Officer of MFM FC, Olawale Quadri on Friday, May 5 disclosed that the club’s mercurial striker, Stephen Odey, whose planned move to FC Midtjylland, Denmark collapsed due to alleged age falsification was tricked into going there.

According to Quadri, Odey claimed he was only invited for a facility tour with FC Midtjylland, Denmark until another move was introduced to him.

AOIFootball.com had reported that Odey’s planned move to FC Midtjylland collapsed it was discovered that the age Odey presented in his passport was totally different from what was on his certificate.

“The Danish club have asked Odey to leave their Sports Complex immediately due to the development.”

MFM management had declared the 19-year-old Odey Absent Without Leave (AWOL) after the player was missing in the team’s camp.

Qudari said that immaturity on the side of Odey made him to accept to travel to Denmark without seeking proper clearance and permission from the club. “What happened to Odey is a sign of immaturity. It was a mistake by the player. It is not possible for a player to leave without the permission of the club. “Since it has happened this way and he has realised that he committed an error, we cannot deny him; he is one of our outstanding players, we will seek an in house settlement of the issue.

“When Odey comes back from his supposed trials, the management will decide if there will be any punitive measure against him or not. “We will not like this issue to be overblown by the media because Odey is still young and such bad publicity will not be good for his image,’’ he said. Quadri said that Odey had apologised upon realising his error and he was due to be back in the country soon. “When Odey was contacted on the phone, he was apologetic about his mistake and also said that communication breakdown was responsible for not informing the management before departing for Denmark. “He was remorseful about what happened and says he could have contacted the management, but that is his own side of the story. He claimed he was not proud of what happened. “I believe when he come back he will tender an apology to MFM and the country. He is a registered player with MFM presently and on his way back to Nigeria. “Although the management was not carried along at the initial stage but when we contacted him he said he went for a facility tour,’’ he said.