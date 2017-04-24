The Kwara State Police Command has apprehended a middle aged man in Ilorin for being in possesion of human parts.

It was gathered that the suspect had been monitored by residents of Ita Kudimo, Abata Suban, Pakata area, in the past few days after speculation grew that he possessed a corpse in his building.

The neighbours of the suspect reportedly swooped on his residence at about noon on Sunday, April 23 and the suspect was allegedly caught with human parts. He was later dragged to Adewole Police station, amidst shouting and rain of curses by the crowd of people.

His house was demolished and his properties were carted away by hoodlums who took advantage of the situation to perpetuate their dastardly acts.

Speaking on the development, the state Police Commissioner, Olusola Amore, said:“it is true that a man was caught with human parts today. He was being beaten at Kudimo area of Adewole on Sunday.

There was a crowd trying to lynch the man. In fact, they had set ablaze his car because they discovered that some odour was coming out of his apartment.

On a closer look, they discovered that he had human parts, skulls and other parts, while they were trying to lynch him, police was informed and moved to the place and arrested him.”