Mount Zion Ministries, Pastor Mike Bamiloye has bared his mind on the just concluded Big Brother Naija show.

According to the Christian movie maker, he hopes Nigerian pastors won’t use Efe’s victory to make reference as work of God’s grace because the Big Brother Naija glamorized and glorified immorality.

It was shared on the Mount Zion Ministries Facebook page.

