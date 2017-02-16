Mike Ejifor, who is a former senior official at the Department of State Services, Mike Ejiofor has revealed how he regained freedom from the Fulani that kidnapped him last Sunday in Kogi State.

Mr Ejiofor has been the Chairman of Apex Safety and Security Consultants in Abuja since retiring from service years ago.

He and his driver regained freedom after paying N15m ransom. They both spent four days in captivity.

He shared his experience with the kidnappers said to be of Fulani extraction, with a friend, Alkasim Abdulkadir, who then shared it on twitter.

