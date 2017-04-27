Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja has been criticised by Human rights crusader and constitutional lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome, over Tuesday’s bail condition on leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra, IPOD, Nnamdi Kanu.

Though hailing her for her action saying it was a demonstration of rare courage by the judiciary against the executive overbearing influence added that bail conditions were simply to ensure attendance of a person in court and that if any bail condition becomes excessive or punitive, it loses its purpose, function and goal.

To this end, he urged lawyers to the IPOB leader to immediately file application before the same trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako, for variation of the bail terms to more favourable ones.

In a statement he released last night, April 26, Ozekhome noted that such application will make Kanu a human being once more.” ”Bail conditions are simply to ensure the attendance of a person in court, and nothing more. Once excessive or punitive, bail loses its purpose, function and goal. ”I urge Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyers to immediately file an application before the same Justice Binta, for variation of the bail terms to more favourable ones, that will make Kanu a human being once more,”he insisted. ”I urge the Nigerian judiciary to stand up “gidigba”, to defend the rights of all Nigerians against executive lawlessness, judicial timidity and legislative rascality. God bless Nigeria and Nigerians,”he further said.