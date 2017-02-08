A Federal High Court in Lagos Tuesday ordered the temporary forfeiture of N75 million in the account of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mike Ozekhome, domiciled with Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB).

The court, presided by Justice Abdulaziz Anka, gave the order while ruling on a motion ex-parte filed by the anti-graft agency seeking that Ozekhome’s account be temporarily frozen.

The sum is said to have been uncovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

EFCC’s prayer is on the grounds that the N75 million deposited in the said account on December 15, 2016, is suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Arguing the application which was filed by Rotimi Oyedepo, counsel to the EFCC, Idris Mohammed, informed the court that the application was brought pursuant to Section 29 of the EFCC Act.

Mohammed, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), informed the court that three exhibits marked 01, 02 and 03 were attached to the motion ex-parte.

He also said an affidavit of urgency, sworn to by an investigator of the agency, Tosin Owobo, was also attached to the application. Mohammed, therefore, urged the court to grant the motion ex-parte and order a temporary forfeiture of funds in the account for 120 days.

Delivering a bench ruling on the motion, Justice Anka ordered that Ozekhome’s account with the sum of N75 million be forfeited for 120 days.

The judge however said that any party, dissatisfied with the ruling, could file an appeal.