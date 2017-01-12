Following his move to Chinese Super League side, Tianjin TEDA from Chelsea, Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel has explained the rationale behind his move.

He said the move was done to help Nigeria’s push to be at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Mikel said during an interview with Owngoalnigeria.com:

“I could easily have stayed in Chelsea for the remaining six months of my contract but it won’t be in the best interest of my nation, as they need me match fit when the World Cup 2018 qualifiers resume”.

“It wasn’t an easy decision to make but I seriously need matches to stay fit for Nigeria. Nigerians don’t deserve to miss out of the World Cup after back to back failure to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations”.

Adding that he didn’t do it for the money even though his current paycheck is double what he made at Chelsea.