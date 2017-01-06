John Mikel Obi has become the latest ex-Premier League star to move to the Chinese Super League after his transfer to Tianjin TEDA was confirmed on social media.

A picture was shared on Chinese website Webo of former Chelsea midfielder Mikel shaking hands with a Tianjin club official and holding the club’s shirt.

Mikel, who had been frozen out of Chelsea’s first team this season with N’Golo Kante, Nemanja Matic, Nathaniel Chalobah and Cesc Fabregas ahead in the pecking order, will reportedly earn £140,000 a week.

The 29-year-old underwent a medical on Thursday as he prepared to become the second player to swap West London for the Far East, following Oscar who has signed for Shanghai SIPG.

The Nigerian international had held talks with Valencia, while Marseille and Inter Milan also showed interest.

Mikel spent 11 years at Stamford Bridge after controversially joining Chelsea, despite appearing at a Manchester United press conference and posing with a United shirt with his name on it.