Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel has completed his move to Chinese Super League side, Tianjin TEDA after being with Chelsea since 2006. He won several trophies including the much coveted UEFA champions league trophy in Munich.

Due to the fact that Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has not called on him to feature this season at all, Mikel took the next step in his career to go to China. Players moving to Chelsea has been seen by most football fans as players after the money because that is the only way they could be attracted there.

Mikel Obi’s weekly wage has improved to 140,000 pounds from what he was collecting at Chelsea.

So we want you to tell us if Mikel’s move to Chelsea is good for his career or he went for the paycheck?

