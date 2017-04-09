Two soldiers and five policemen were killed by militants on Sunday morning, April 9 at Isawo, a community in Ikorodu, Lagos State, PUNCH reports.

The security were reportedly were killed after an ambush was laid for them by the hoodlums in the area.

An alarm was earlier raised by residents over the return of the militants.

They said that many of them had returned to Isawo and neighbouring communities, robbing and terrorising residents.

“The militants are back to Isawo area. They brandish guns openly during daytime and rob people at night; many residents are now living in fear.”

The militants, mostly kidnappers and pipeline vandals, were chased out of the area in August last year following bloody clashes in the community.

Scores of people were killed in 2016 during clashes between militants and residents of Isawo community, leading to the deployment of a joint military task force in the area.