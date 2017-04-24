Gunmen suspected to be militants struck again in Ogun when no fewer than three policemen and four residents of the Ogun Waterside Local Government Area of the State were killed when they attacked the area, PUNCH reports.

It was learnt that the three policemen, attached to the Lagos State Special Anti-Robbery Squad, lost their lives after the gunmen abducted a Chinese expatriate on Thursday, April 20.

The operatives had engaged the gunmen in a shootout when the three policemen were killed.

Another resident was also hit by a stray bullet and died on the spot.

It was further learnt that the assailants on Friday attacked the home of a businessman, identified as Chief Rafiu Daramola, where they reportedly carted away N4.7m.

They were said to have shot dead three residents while escaping from the scene.

A community leader, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the three policemen and one resident were killed in Odi Omi, a boundary community between Lagos and Ogun states.

He said, “Last week Thursday, the militants kidnapped a Chinese expatriate. As they were leaving with their victim, the operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad engaged them in a gun battle. The gunmen, however, shot dead three policemen and an indigene. The corpses were later removed and deposited in a morgue by the police.”

The home of the businessman in the Iwopin community was attacked by militants around 8pm on Friday.