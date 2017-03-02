Major South African investments in the country like Multichoice, owner of DSTV; MTN, Shoprite and 16 other major others were on Wednesday, March 1 threatened by a coalition of Niger Delta militants.

The militant groups are threatening to blow up the South African investments in retaliation against the Xenbophobic attacks on Nigerians in their home country, adding that if the Federal Government failed to shut them down within one month,they would go ahead with their threat.

A one month ultimatum was also given to South Africans living in Nigeria to leave the country and relocate elsewhere.

The threat from the militants groups – Niger Delta Watchdogs, Niger Delta Volunteers and Niger Delta Strike Force – is contained in a copy of a letter, addressed to the Office of the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, located at 71 Usuma Street, Off Gana Street, Abuja.

Signatories to the letter are ‘General’ John Duku (Niger Delta Watchdogs); ‘General’ Ekpo Ekpo (Niger Delta Volunteer); and ‘General’ Hart Bradford (Niger Delta Strike Force).

According to the letter titled ‘Attack and killings of Nigerians living in South Africa’, the militants expressed anger that the South African Police were shielding criminals and joining them (criminals) to kill Nigerians.

Apart from MTN, DSTV and Shoprite, some of the South African companies in Nigeria listed for attack by the militants are Eskom Nigeria, South African Breweries (SAB Miller), Umgeni Water, Refresh Product, LTA Construction and Protea Hotels.

Others, according to the letter, are Critical Rescue International, Global Outdoor Semces, PEP Retail Stores, Woolworths Holdings Limited, Truworths International Limited, Clover Industries, Oracle, Power Giant and Airtime.