A military plane mistakenly dropped a bomb inside the Rann IDP camp in Borno State leaving many people feared dead.

The Rann IDP camp in Kala-balge Local Government Area caters for thousands of persons displaced by Boko Haram.

A source at the camp told PREMIUM TIMES that at least hundred people were injured and needed to be evacuated to hospitals.

At least two people are feared dead from the incident and the injured included officials of the Doctors without Borders, MSF.

The military spokesperson, Rabe Abubakar, a brigadier general, confirmed the incident but explained that it was an error that the military deeply regretted.

He explained that soldiers got information of movement of Boko Haram members and deployed ground troops and air cover to tackle the terrorists.

It was the air support that mistakenly dropped the bomb, he said.

It was learnt that the state government has already ordered all hospitals in Maiduguri to be prepared to receive and promptly treat the injured.