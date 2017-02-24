Outgoing Ondo State Governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko whose tenure ends on Friday, February 24 has formally handed over power to Chief Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) of the All Progressives Congress candidate who won the November 26, 2016, governorship election.

Mimiko, on Thursday, however, declared that his two terms in charge of the state as its governor was unprecedented in all ramifications.

In his farewell message to the people of the state, Mimiko said his administration had repositioned the state for good.

He said, “Today, eight years on, by the special grace of the Almighty God, Ondo State has not only done well, it has indeed become a benchmark across the globe in several of our well-conceived and well-delivered programmes.

“It is now time to go and turn over the baton of the state to another governor. As I take my exit, I recall, in modesty, some of the programmes that have, these past eight years, set our state apart. Our life-enriching programmes, with the acronym ‘A Caring Heart,’ was activated to propel masses-centred approach to governance.

“We developed frameworks for setting key result areas for each ministry, department and agency. Performance objectives and standard were defined while the activities of the MDAs were constantly measured to ensure that they conform to the vision, mission and objectives of government.”

He expressed his gratitude to the people of the state for their support throughout his eight years in office.

The outgoing governor urged the people of the state to extend the support given to him to his successor, Akeredolu, so that the incoming government would be successful.

“It is imperative we support the incoming government so as to keep our state firmly on the path of peace and progress on which it has been for the past eight years,” Mimiko stated.

At exactly 11:34am on Friday, Rotimi Akeredolu, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), took oath of office as the sixth executive governor of Ondo state.