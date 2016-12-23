A total of N54.76 billion was spent on road construction during the eight years tenure of outgoing Ondo State Governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko.

The Governor said the amount was besides outstanding financial commitments to contractors handling various road projects in the state.

Mr. Mimiko has been largely criticised by opposition parties for failing to provide extensive road infrastructure for the people, particularly those linking rural communities.

They had cited potholes along roads in Akure despite huge funds available to the government in the last eight years.

The parties, especially the All Progressives Congress which won the November governorship election, made road construction and rehabilitation as one of its campaign focus.

However, Mr. Mimiko stated on Thursday at the official commissioning of NEPA -Arakala Road Project, Bus Shelters and Terminals in Akure, that his administration had performed well above his predecessors in the area of road construction.

Mimiko revealed that the Arakala dualisation which was being commissioned ,was to be undertaken alongside with the dualisation of Oba- Adesida road in 1977,but was jettisoned for lack of political will to relocate the ancient buildings, shrines and artefacts along the corridors of this project.

Mr. Mimiko noted that therefore pegged the developmental stride for over 30 years as successive administrations did not proceed with it.

Although NEPA-Arakale road and other projects commissioned had been completed since 2013 and 2014, the commissioning barely two months to the end of his tenure may be a way to highlight his achievements ahead of the governor’s handing over.

Mr. Mimiko however appealed to the people of the state to see the roads as a collective heritage that should be protected by all.