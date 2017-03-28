If the rehabilatation of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja is not completed within the six-week deadline given by the Federal Government, Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has said he will tender his resignation letter.

Sirika made the vow on Monday, March 27 during a meeting with Aviation Round Table (ART) in Lagos, he noted that the level of work done in the first three weeks since the runway was closed on March 8, had shown that the work would be completed at the given date.

He explained that the Kaduna airport was chosen as alternative to Abuja airport because the other airports around Abuja, including the airports in Minna, Jos, and Makurdi do not provide adequate security and safety measures.

He said Kaduna has dual carriageway to Abuja and the road could easily be rehabilitated within the period the airport in Abuja would be closed.

He also noted that while the Minna airport is closer to Abuja, the road is a single lane, filled with potholes and along undulating topography and hills, adding that it is insecure and unsafe compared to Kaduna.

The minister said while there was immediate plan to rehabilitate the Kaduna-Abuja road, there was no plan to rebuild the Minna-Abuja road.

Mr. Sirika added that he knew that the Abuja airport runway was bad even before he became the minister, noting that closing down the airport became inevitable when there was no other alternative to do a thorough and efficient rehabilitation.

“I knew the runway was bad before I became the minister. It was shown to me when I was a senator. It was a similar experience with Port Harcourt airport runway.

“The runway became so bad that it caved in. The airport was closed for two years. We cannot afford to close the Abuja airport for two years; that is why it became expedient that we do the job now. We are going to meet the deadline.