The Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan has said she is not exempted from the challenges Nigerians face with poor electricity as she sometimes stays in her office for a month without power.

Alhassan said this on Tuesday when she appeared before house of representatives committee on women affairs and social development for the defence of her ministry’s budget.

She blamed consistent blackout for the delay in submitting the documents required for her ministry’s budget defence.

“The challenge we had is that, sometimes at the secretariat, we stay for three, four, five weeks without light; right now, this is the third week that we have stayed without light,” Alhassan said.

“The permanent secretary and I had to raise money personally to buy diesel at the Women Centre to do it. At the time, because there was no light we couldn’t retrieve data from the desktop computers.

“Unfortunately, we did not have the data in flash drives, so it was partly our fault and partly not ours. But all I can say is that, honourable chairman, we sincerely apologise. We are very sorry for that and it will not repeat itself.”