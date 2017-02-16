Following allegations by Governor Ayodele Fayose that the Federal Government is withholding Ekiti’s January allocation, the Director of Information, Ministry of Finance, Salisu Dambata said the allocation from the Budget Support Facility, to the State was suspended because the state failed to comply with the basic requirements for participating in the facility.

In a statement by the Ministry of Finance signed by the Director of Information, the BSF is a Conditional Loan Programme to State Governments introduced to enhance fiscal prudence, transparency, efficiency in public expenditure and payment of salaries.

Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, had on Tuesday accused the Federal Ministry of Finance of withholding the state’s statutory allocation for January for political reasons.

The ministry said the Ekiti government failed to comply with the required conditions for the payment, and was not the first state to be denied the funds on such grounds.

It denied the claim that the ministry of finance withheld any statnistry of finance withheld any statutory allocation due to Ekiti State, or any other State in the country.

“This is not the first time of non-compliance by the Ekiti State Government,” the statement read.

“His administration defaulted in meeting the conditions specified and agreed upon by the 35 State Governments that are participating in the programme as contained in the Fiscal Sustainability Plan (FSP) and the Ekiti State Government was warned formally of its failure to comply with the full requirements vide a letter on August 5, 2016, with reference number HMF/FMF/ASG/1/2016.

“The failure of Ekiti State Government to comply with the requirements and conditions for the Budget Support Facility (BSF) resulted in a letter sent to the Chief of Staff to notify him of the suspension of BSF for Ekiti State and it was conveyed to Mr. President before payment to the Ekiti State Government was reinstated.

“The Ekiti State Government and all the other participating States are aware of the consequence of failure to comply with the full conditions and it is not the first time that a State would be stopped from accessing the Facility due to non-compliance.

“In the course of its normal duties, the Ministry of Finance has the right to query, suspend or withhold funds as part of the conditions of the Budget Support Facility.”