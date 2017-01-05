The festive season has produced another juicy story from Nnewi, Anambra as one of the sixteen contestants at the Ifeanyi Ubah sponsored Nnewi Youths Fiesta held December 30, 2016 served Nigerians with a response that won’t be forgotten easily.

When asked who the president of Nigeria is, the contestant excitedly told the gathering that Nigeria’s current President is Dr. Muhammadu Buhari, Vanguard reports.

The gathering was thoroughly pissed for the inability of the contestants to also answer questions like who the founder of the Dr. Ifeanyi Uba foundation is; What they would do if they become the president of Nigeria.

Most of them, who are undergraduates, said, ‘No Idea.’ . . At the end of the exercise, there was no winner as it was a brazen embarrassment to the sensibilities of not only the organizers but the state as a whole.

Ifeanyi Uba had to cancel the contest and the car prize meant for the winner had to be taken away.

The organizers of the event should please, try and test the intelligence quotient of would-be contestants before bringing them out for public parade. Or else, the embarrassment will continue as the state itself has not recovered from the cucumber saga,” a guest observes.

Some of the questions and answers:

Q: Who is the founder of F.C Ifeanyi Ubah A: No idea. . . Q: Who is the Traditional ruler of Nnewi? A: No idea.

Q: Who is the president of Nigeria? A: Dr. Mohammed Buhari. . . Q: When u look in the mirror what do u see? A: Courage and confidence . . Q: If you become the president of Nigeria, what would you do? A: budget .

During the native attire section when they were asked the creativity of what they were putting on, one said she’s putting on “pure water” cloth while another said she’s putting on cat cloth because “Busu” (pussycat) is her best pet.