Just yesterday, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), warned the public on the activities of some online investment scheme currently making waves tagged ‘MMM Federal Republic of Nigeria. MMM Nigeria was launched in 2016 primarily targeting the Nigerian audience.
According to SEC, the promoters of the scheme carry out their business activities via Nigeria.mmm.net portal/platform, and are promising investors a monthly investment return of 30 per cent.
SEC said the venture had no tangible business model, describing it as a Ponzi scheme, where returns would be paid from other peoples’ invested funds.
The notice on SEC’s website thus read, “The attention of SEC, Nigeria has been drawn to the activities of an online investment scheme tagged ‘MMM Federal Republic of Nigeria (nigeria.mmm.net). The platform has embarked on an aggressive online media campaign to lure the investing public to participate in what it called ‘mutual aid financial network’ with a monthly investment return of 30 per cent.
“The commission hereby notifies the investing public that the operation of this investment scheme has no tangible business model hence it’s a Ponzi Scheme, where returns are paid from other people’s invested sum. Also, its operation is not registered by the Commission.”
SEC, therefore, advised the general public to be wary of the online scheme, adding that anyone that subscribes to this illegal activity does so at his/her own risk.
We therefore bring you some facts about MMM and how it came into existence.
Origin of MMM
МММ global whose full meaning is Mavrodi Mondial Movement/Moneybox was a Russian company that perpetrated one of the world’s largest Ponzi schemes of all time, in the 1990s. By different estimates from 5 to 40 million people lost up to $10 billion.
The original MMM was set up by Sergey Mavrodi, his brother Vyacheslav Mavrodi, and Olga Melnikova in 1989. The name of the company was taken from the first letters of the three founders’ surnames.It morphed into a Ponzi scheme around 1994, primarily based out of Russia which resulted in Mavrodi, a former Russian parliamentarian, being jailed for fraud for running it.
The current MMM Bitcoin version emerged in around 2011 following Mavrodi’s release from prison, and follows the same Ponzi structure as the original.
What is a Ponzi scheme
A Ponzi scheme is an illegal or fradulent investment scheme where the person or organization running it pays returns to existing investors from capital paid into it by new investors, rather than profit actually earned by the company itself.
Typically companies running such schemes offer higher than usual profits.
Variations include the High Yield Investment Program (HYIP) which MMM Global falls under, in that it offers particularly high (even for Ponzi scheme) returns, or as the name suggests, a high yield.
Initially the promoter will pay out high returns to attract more investors, and to lure current investors into putting in additional money. Other investors begin to participate, leading to a cascade effect. The “return” to the initial investors is paid out of the investments of new entrants, and not out of profits. Often the high returns encourage investors to leave their money in the scheme, with the result that the promoter does not have to pay out very much to investors; he simply has to send them statements showing how much they have earned. This maintains the deception that the scheme is an investment with high returns.
Unraveling of a Ponzi scheme
When a Ponzi scheme is not stopped by the authorities, it sooner or later falls apart for one of the following reasons.
- The promoter vanishes, taking all the remaining investment money.
- Since the scheme requires a continual stream of investments to fund higher returns, once investment slows down, the scheme collapses as the promoter starts having problems paying the promised returns (the higher the returns, the greater the risk of the Ponzi scheme collapsing). Such liquidity crises often trigger panics, as more people start asking for their money, similar to a bank run.
- External market forces, such as a sharp decline in the economy (for example, the Madoff investment scandal during the market downturn of 2008), cause many investors to withdraw part or all of their funds.
Reasons Why MMM Nigeria may be fradulent
- The promise of a 30 % ROI is outrageous and not in terms with standard rates of investment (Example one makes a profit of 30,000 naira for every 100,000 naira invested in the system in 30 days , excluding additions that comes from referral, signing up and testimonial bonuses) No legal financial company can offer you that investment plan.
- Such “Return on Investments” been paid to older clients are money received from new clients and the circle continues, the 30% is never made from company profits. That is why there is aggressive ad campaign from the company(MMM Nigeria) paying massive additional bonuses to recruiters that they call guiders to conduct seminars and deceive gullible Nigerians into joining the scheme to keep the system alive.
- The CEO of the company(MMM Nigeria) Seigei Marvrodi is a convicted fraudster and had run similar fraud schemes in Russia where he defrauded investors over a hundred billion dollars.
At this point it is pertinent to be weary of these kind of Ponzi scheme which promise too much to be true, while many Nigerians will continue to defend the scheme, according to many #MMMPays, yes it may pay now, but just like every other fraud, it strikes at a moment the investors express much confidence in their venture. So Nigerians should be wise and avoid unrealistic business ventures like MMM Nigeria.
In January 2016 the Chinese government banned MMM on the grounds that it is a pyramid scheme, (Ponzi scheme), and it is not registered in the country (and as a fraudulent scheme cannot be registered
MMM PAYS AND IS NOT A FRAUD. MMM IS CLEAR IN THEIR IDEOLOGY, DONATION EXCHANGE, NOT INVESTMENT, NOT A COMPANY AND THERE IS NO CENTRAL ACCOUNT.
I AM A LIVING WITNESS OF WHAT MMM IS ALL ABOUT. I HAVE BEEN LIVING ON MMM FOR THE PAST SIX MONTH, PAY MY RENT, FEED MY CHILDREN AND PAY FOR THEIR SCHOOL FEES.
NO BAD PUBLICITY CAN CHANGE THE MIND OF THE POOR WHO HAVE A TASTE OF WHAT MMMNIGERIA CAN OFFER.
WE ARE STRONG TOGETHER.
yes…ooo but what they said is that, it will crach bcos of low cash n more request
What I want to say is that, these are just “evil eyes” that had been focusing on our MMM. The Most High brought this community to help the poor out of what the rich-men, banks and crazy governments we have been getting since independent had done and reduced the masses to. The Federal House of Rep is not satisfied with our money they are stealing every second, minute, day, week, month and year, no but just this community that The Most High had given is what they want to stop. The Most High will destroy whoever that is against and want to stop the existence of this community. In a community, people help themselves finally. What is wrong in it. This is not a business or the stupid “Ponzi” you call it. It is a group of people helping themselves because they are in that community and needed final help. In this country, we have societies, clubs, NGOs, organizations, churches etc. Each of these groups help one another finally when need arises. Why should MMM be a “Ponzi”. Does these group not have membership registration, bye-laws that stipulate membership dos & don’ts. This is just wickedness in the high places and plan to forestall poverty in the country. But again, my prayer and fasting is for The Most High to frustrate the plan of whoever that is against this community and totally destroy such person or group of persons. I want to advise the MMM community to go to court and even International court for this. No-one has the jurisdiction to stop the community existence unless Federal Govt stop all other groups mentioned above. This is just crazy, wickedness and enviousness. We cannot leave in poverty below you in power. The Most High forbid this.
Thanks bro
thanks bro, na blood go full their mouth for that house of rep
After typing all this how do you feel now that the MMM site has crashed ehn…Did you check for the history of MMM first. This is the problem with Nigerians acting as though they know it all when they know nothing.
Yes oh Am with you. Government cannot stop us. MMM is marching on!
No matter what i will still be doing mmm, because the federal government cnt close the site, yesterday Friday 11/11/2016 some one paid me 1800k, no matter what i will not sake let them close the site , mmm is unstoppable long live mmm!!!, i will be doing wit small amount like 30,000k
However, Tropage reported that there are indications that EFCC may not be able to go after MMM promoters as they see them as people going about their own personal and private business which is not illegal. According to their reporter from a source in EFCC,
MMM is not an unlawful business as such we cannot go after the promoters of MMM. Our questions to the National Assembly is ” What are we going to charge the promoters of MMM for? What law have they violated? What money has the system stolen?. All these and many more are questions that we need to consider before taking any actions. MMM does not have any office in the country where we can go and ask for details about their activities. So our hands are tight.
Yes is true. THE ONLY 3WAYS YOU LOSS ON
MMM are:
1. When you confirm wrong payment.
2. When recipient is not more alive…
good for u and ur family i just hope u have sometin doing now cos ur mmm is not coming back oo
MMM CAN’T BE SCAM HOW CAN THEY SAY IS SCAM, WHICH IS SCAM? WHEN THEY CAN’T PAY SALARIES THEY COLLECT OUR MONEY GIVE TO AN INDIVIDUAL AND BANKS MAKE ALL THE PROFITS. THEIR GENERAL MANAGERS LIVE ON OUR MONEY. THEY SHOULD BE VERY VERY VERY CAREFUL OOOOOOO. NONSENSE SEC…. WHAT HAVE THEY DONE FOR US NIGERIAN. ALLOW US TO TAKE THE RISK. LIFE IS ABOUT RISK.
Yes oooo
yeah!yeah.
ANYBODY CALL THEM SELF STUPID IDIOT SEC WILL BE VANISH IN JESUS NAME…. IF THEY DONT GET BACK OF MMM NIGERIA… LONG LIFE MMM, LONGLIFE MAVRO D……
You guys dont know anything probably if don’t have history about scam you should ask people what happened between 2005 to 2006 here in Nigeria don’t be fooled it’s a ponzi scam
its a ponzi scheme period . It just crashed in Zimbabwe, they have no product. no physical office address, NP contact phone, when the portal crashes say bye bye to your hard earned dough. beware and be warned, the system is manipulated to favour the sponsors and their cohorts, and they are Nigerians. do u know who they are?
GO AND READ THAT NEWS [email protected]
Tropage also noted that their source also went further to state that people who participate in MMM are doing so at their own risk. As such they would have themselves to blame for any negative outcome. It is not for us to tell them what to do with their money. Just as we do not stop people form investing on any legal business venture, we can not stop people from participating in MMM
tnx bro Francis our peple don’t know what it means DAT is y they re enjoying the sweetness of it a time is coming when no one will play for them n they well be dancing to dia tune
mmm nigeria is a good community, nigeria big men want the less privilege to remain in porverty for ever, long live mmm.
MMM Nigeria pays. Period!
With MMM Nigerians can
I want to ask how is the bonuses and 30% generated every month to be paid to the investors
The bonus is for the first registration, while the 30% is for every one
please if you want to know how mmm makes their money, go and ask Facebook owner how he makes his money. odeh
Thank you so much bro. So many of us went to school just to go and read newspapers. The classroom itself they didn’t enter. Do they really think that the founder has interest in our downgraded naira? Why are people struggling in life to be a programmer? Do u really think they just want to develop software. Many of us don’t really ask vibrant questions first rather than thinking stupidly like SEC. MMM is not a person neither is it an institution. You can’t touch MMM, touch any of us but we are all together.
The truth of matter is that we not getting the money from any body if we lose the money we lose it is our money so what is Nigeriaa problem we all Nigeria
Austine i cut cap jooorrrrrr
Mmm is very clear about the risk involved. Everyone who decides to participate know this. It is an experiment, it gives people hope which nigerian govt does not give, its bound to fail at some point but people know this aleady. Leave mmm. Start something better than mmm if you can. You can’t stop people from what they perceive to be an opportunity. Government does not have any idea on how to help the poor people of this great land. If they use their money for ‘betting’ it is their choice but the truth remains that mmm helped some people and they won’t keep quiet.
MMM has enemies, the politicians, the banks, government and press.
Mr. Mavrodi has made his money way back before MMM.
His aim and ideology about MMM is to fight against the unjust financial system of the world; which makes the poor poorer and rich richer thought it’s the poor who does the hard work.
The Bank takes your money in the pretence of keeping it for you. You keep it there for years. How much do they give you as interest [Peanuts!]
Mr Mavrodi believes, no government can make the masses rich, no politician or rich person will come to make you rich.
He believes, the masses must take the bull by the horn by helping each other and that is why he put this system in place for everyone to take advantage of. Again. Mr. Mavrodi nor MMM does not collect money on his website or from anyone.
Mr. Mavrodi is a Mathematician, a programmer and he only set up this system to help the masses. MMM has changed my financial status!!!
Mmm has been in existence for five years in over 100 countries of the world. #mmmpays. It has been paying everyone for five years. #MMM has paid me severally, I’ve lost count. #MMM is NOT A SCAM!
Mr Mavrodi is a first class, world class scammer who has gone to jail several times in Russia for financial criminality. Unfortunately poverty, laziness and a dearth of creativity have invaded people’s mind in naija. Enjoy your greed now while you can!
You are the most stupid person I’ve seen in the last 12 years.
You dont have to be a good analyst to see that each chain of transaction in this program creates a deficit. The big question is who funds the deficit? Are there charity organisations out there to help? Or are the creators of the program willing to be father chrismas to Nigerians? If am to make a guess, i think it would be those that would still have their money in the system before it collapses that would pay for it; which is obviously inevitable!
Yes! If a father Christmas appeared from Russia, and decided to bless some Nigerians dieing in the hands of a president who promised that a naira will be exchanging for a dollar, then so-be-it.
dont mind the wicked bank managers,who want to be using our money in their bank for their selfish interest. can u stop the wind from blowing…………………..Nooooooo.
You are all stupid…believing that an ex convict from Russia who has made about 10 billion dollars is here just to help you…you may get your money now..but in the long run he makes all the profit…packs up and leaves the country…he remains a billionaire….u remain nobody…you all blame the government about the countr..yes the economy is bad..but I still know just men who are making it in this economy…stop waiting for a saviour..get up a save yourselves..be the change you want!!!
How will you be a change to yourself when $1 is #480, a bag of rice is 30000,a liter of kerosene is 250,a liter of fuel is 145 etc and your are still talking about change… Are you not tired of the change? Abeg i want transformation…
Long life mmm we Nigeria has tire of APC change abeg na transformation we want not change na our money ooo
U are the one that is stupid and foolish. MMM pays! What has the stupid so called Government done for us. We’re ready to take the risk.
You are the biggest fool Dafa or what do you call your name.It is because you cannot see beyond your nose.What has your govt. done to better the life of the poor in this country?every now and then we here looting of public fund ,even the once they have recovered no one has been able to account for it.Do you know how many poor and struggling nigerians MMM has help?your so call greedy and self centered govt.has no plan for the poor in this country.Corruption here,corruption there,don’t you even think is too risky to stay in the country where there in no plan for the poor?If MMM is risky to play along with,it much more risky to exist under a govt. that has no good plans for its citizens.Therefore, nobody should try doing anything negative to MMM,we are aware of the risk involve,leave us alone with the risk that will move us forward. Nonesence You.
People talk on things they don’t understand, you all call mavrodi a criminal and exconvict because he was jail for being and opposition and was charged for tax evasion.. While our big men here don’t even pay their taxes …fine he was jailed . I also want everyone to know that even somebody who is jailed for traffic offences is also a criminal
MMM does not benefit for you deposit directly to the receivers account ….figure out how facebook get their money…thats netwrking
You are nobody when nobody talks about you. Keep talking against MMM while i keep making my money in MMM. ENOUGH of 3.5% of hundred thousand from banks. I know that MMM will take away their customers…i will take the risk afterall it’s my money. LONG LIVE MMM…
Who no like better thing,for how long will we be hoping for better? Abeg grab the opportunity for life, after all we take the risk not u and think about our greedy politicians who takes our money n dump it in overseas.we worked in a month n got paid 18k.Its our time to shine …. Keep the moving train MMM while we board
they didn’t credit my account yexdae can one tell me y
r
It serves you right. That is ponzi scam game for you. Take it in good fate.
The poor and ignoramuses will contitnue to bad-mouth what they don’t know about MMM while the smart risk-takers have been smiling to the bank since 11 months ago that MMM has come to benefit hundreds of thousands of Nigerians who are not victims of analysis paralysis.
Who SEC and CBN don help? I beg let’s hear word and leave us to be enjoying our MMM money jare!
I have made vast research about this scheme before joining. it’s one of the purest and fairest schemes i have ever come across in my life due to the way it activities is being operated. this is the only scheme that has won my heart. I dug my heart for Mr. Sergie Mavrodi whose single aim behind Mavrodi Mavrodian Moneybox (MMM), is nothing else but to help the less privileged humanity against the unjust financial system of the World which has been perpetrating in the world from time immemorial. LONG LIVE Mr. Mavrodi, LONG LIVE mmm
Really, this is a scam game. One day those investing in it will say ‘had I know’ but it will be too late for them… A reasonable thinking person will ask: Who owns the business firm ? Where is the headquater of that business, MMM ? Through what means are they generating their interest which they are giving out ? The truth is that they are just turning people’s money arround. When one pays in, his/her money is deducted and added to another person that has paid before as interest. The day that no new payment will be made, or when the promised interest to investors goes too high, then the show will end.
This your question we have asked long ago n gotten answer for it. If you aren’t comfortable dealing with the scheme leave the members who has gotten answer n know how it works, don’t think you are more knowledgeable or intelligent here. Most people here are well read and very exposed more than you think. So package yourself one side and leave them alone.
Wat if bank liqudat, they took ur money away and government wont do noting. Fool
youth of Nigeria are crazy abt awoof money yyyy with this we re creating larger problem
more n more the brain u have to follow this pple CNT u use it to form a group n engage in farming which mean u see with u invested ur money on n help urself n ur family n if we all divide our self into many group planting dff group Nigeria well not import again BT Nigeria youth we re lazy …… we can do it n allowed YARADUA VISION 2020 BETTER LIFE FOR THE COUNTRY NT TOO LATE. I HAV FORM MY GROUP TO DEAL WITH FARM CROP MAY GOD HELP MY PLAN N MY GROUP AMEN GOD BLESS NIGERIA
Guy u are not well.. Nigerian government is not developing the youths of Nigeria whether u like it or not mmm pays for now we all know it will crash one day but for now we shall enjoy.. U can go to farm if u want I will join u later.. Even our politicians are not helping us. The money for u and me is being shared by them..wise up broda..Nigeria government will rotten in hell
You must be a liar, if not you would av allow as many as would want to join that your so called group to join. So you’re are opening the benefits if there’s any, to your friends and family only. You can’t help. Only to criticis.
Pls if u ‘ve historical facts & evidence that MMM is a fraud just post it. If am convinced I will quit.
We are not forcing you to join MMM and if it crash we are not comming to your house. So hold your mouth if you don’t know how MMM work. life is all about risk and it take’s risk to become richer. I and my brother went to SEC head office in CMS to buy Shares 2008/2009 after a month they announced deperiacation; no cause of Alam, Savannah Bank chop my Dad’s money CBN do nothing. So Bros/Sis, leave this MMM if you can’t take risk. Pls back off.
We are not forcing you to join MMM. If it crash we are not coming to your house. It take’s risk to become richer, I and my brother went to SEC head office in CMS Purchased Shares 2008/2009 ,after a month they announced deperiaction no cause Alam, Savannah Bank chop my dad’s money CBN do nothing. If you can’t risk please back off.
MMM together we Change the World.
why are people drinking panadol over another persons headache?? u people are just too dumb to take opputunities.. am sure the owner of this blog has an account he just wants to reduse the number of [people that would be applying for that guiders school so he can be able to get in
Mmm have been paying me well, is a risk that I Engr Mmadu must take. I have been running away from risk all my life that’s y am still a poor man today but I have choose to take this at least once in my life. I advice u to join mmm
MMM is favoring people round about, Professional analysis show that indeed it is a ponsi scheme that will soon crash but Nigerians are looking for a way out. The way out remains sound and active economic policies that recognizes the importance of co-operatives.
Please people of Nigeria some of you should not be foul by your government, banks and other rich men who have profit from our currupt african system. No African man will like to see his brother also become rich like him. If u can see close, u will notice that all these stupid people telling people that MMM is a scam are people that have made alot of money from the currupt system of your government.
All these people like washing crying to them for help and complaining all the time to them u dont have money. These same people are those that will use mass of poor nigerians to steal their money.
There are trying to put down MMM because they have not seen any way to force MMM administration to come and bribe them or to give them heavy tax like in my country Cameroon. If your so called stupid people who are trying to put down MMM could only see where they could see Sergio Mavridi, they will start forcing him to give them some money so that they will not sabotage MMM. But what they fail to understand is that Sergio Mavrodi is so much rich that he do not need to steal money from us again.
They said these man scam more than Billions of Dollars, it means if we calculate Mavrodi is still very rich. Let me tell these people that MMM is to help the poors and the generous people by putting them together with a well define IDEOLOGY.
If you like dont join MMM u shall ever remain poor or u shall ever remain a slave for a rich barons who will miss use your knowledge and will not even respect you and even what u do to him.
Just like any other establishment, if we the people of MMM dont contribute to make MMM strong it will crash one day. So I plead to you people to continue PH, GH, PH and GH over and over so that MMM will life longer and longer in Jesus mighty name…..
A 10+ guider of MMM Cameroon
Guys remember Pennywise, Cash seed and the likes? Those guys chop Nigerians basa basa.
Anywayz, MMM is paying so far, but guyz please be careful, don’t be the last in this, its like a tunnel with a single hole, can easily make a trap, if MMM has paid u for 4months or more congratulations, then move on youve got nothing to loose, sure it will end someday, enjoy it while it last but please do am shap, shap not a long term investment, “na the last meat for mouth go suffer all d chewing and biting”
Am planning to join
Please let us not use sentiment to treat this matter, rather let us look at the facts concerning MMM. First, the MMM Scheme exists in other countries of the world. Is the operation of the Scheme in other countries of the world different from what is obtained in Nigeria? If the operation of the Scheme is not different in Nigeria, then if it is not a fraud in other countries of the world, then it could not be a fraud in Nigeria.
Wat is d full meaning of MMM can somebody please tell me?????
I neva do am b/4 but i beliv am die
To naija government .banks or who ever making mouth .as much as u can assist d youth you pple better keep shot .let mass use their money as they like noon of if busness
The risk is worth taking cos there is no hope from the government, we are on our own.
my sense was not paining me when I read d warning on d site and agreed to join.. shey na una grandpapa money I take dey do mmm ni..? I m not falling for all these sponsored critics, all yhu enemy of progress.. amadioha will strike ur lifecycle.. any mavrodian fooled by all ds crap talk by pple who even dmselves might be in d scheme or has luvd ones doing it, una mumu go last well well.. as for me.. iv got MAVRO in ma MARROW.
My name is Blossom, I am an ordinary Participant of MMM. On the 25th of September 2016 i provided help of N2,100,000 and on the 4th day of October 2016 i provided help of N1,000,000 and 20th of October 2016 i got help of N3, 834,000 including referal bonus I am so happy
voting APC it the highest SCAM ever , dont worry, the thunder that will fire them is still in kuje prison
MMM is not a “Ponzi”. Anyone or FGN talking against this is just been wicked, showing evil eyes on the community. In Nigeria, we have NGOs, Churches, societies, clubs, organization, etc. Each of these groups have membership registration fees, by-laws that hold them together and each offers help and get help finally when one needs. MMM is not a business company but group of like minded people that come together as community to finally help ailing members. If EFCC and House of Rep go after the promoters as Punch wrote, what is their claim? No one defraud another in MMM community. If they want that, then let House of Rep close all societies, churches, NGOs, Universities etc because they have members they also provide and get help when needed. They have stolen our oil derived money for years and just want the poverty status quo so the gap between them and the poor people continue to enlarge. The Most High forbid this. He will frustrate their devilish plan and destroy them into to. That is why I do pity them when I hear their demise because they do not care for the downtrodden in this country. What concerns them when people in same community decide to render help for one another as per need. Their plan must fail. I urge the MMM to go to court (Not Nigeria court but International court of justice in Hague). No constitution forbid existence of community of believers. We have freedom of association, worship, speech etc. In this Buhari recession, on MMM we believe and stand.
Mr Anu the writter, from your writeup, you lack the ideaology of mmm because your write up portray a different image of what mmm is not about, try to make your research of mmm again
My Najia people come to think of it, Why is the national assembly going after MMM. When there are more issue to tackle and bring Nigeria out of this mess. One thing for sure is that the rich always like seeing the poor crying out for financial help. I ask a question, is the the rick on them or is it on the budget of Nigeria. Most of them in the national assembly got to that office as a result of fraud and they also fight for their pocket. Be wise and fight for your pocket through MMM.
Shine ur eyes Naija pikin
Fellow Nigerians!!!
Look very well before u leap,
Beware of illusion in search of solution.
If MMM is truly genuine as claimed let it b registered wit d Corporate Affairs Commission, b known to Securities n Exchange Commission to ensure depositor’s money are safe.
I don’t want to expose them more than this.
God punish SEC, FG, EFCC and house of reps member….
TOGETHER WE STAND, DIVIDED WE FALL. LONG LIVE MMM
our politician take nigerian money to Russia to invest and a Russian take our money back to us then wat bad++++++ there? abeg mmm +alone am redy to take the rick is my money.++
mmm is better than fixe deposit ………m…m…m…………. change
Federal government and two should go to hell
Scam!!!! Alert. If you are a contractor to federal government in any capacity plz be sure to get mobilized before you start any work. And as you work make sure you remove ur profit/fees at every stage. Don’t ever put ur personal money into govt. project ooo. Cos na scam. Atleast something worst than MMM. Rubbish Govt.
Mmm is real is paying
The highest scammer is Nigerian gov. , where they cannot pay 18,000 naira to the civil servants but can pay to politicians millions as the monthly salaries pls govmnt should leave the poor to survive with MMM , growing up with our 30 percent if MMM crashes let it crash on our head
Let MMM crash na, we will crash with MMM and repaire with MMM nothing the happen.
We love ourselves we are not loosing. Directly or indirectly many nigerians are benefiting from MMM including the edithor. Don,t mind the pretenders they are with us. i have being matched with an a well known editor in Nigera. MMM is good. MMM is real, MMM pays.MMM is sweeter than honey. please join us and stop complaining.
Listen to me very carefully Nigerians.
I am Engr. Mubarak the CEO OF WETRUST CONSTRUCTIONS ABUJA.
You know living here in abj is very expensive and no major contract soI jouned MMM and is not disappointing. Allah is great and wont allow us perish and lastly lets not discourage our ideas coz its d only gear to move the world.
MMM is good and another one is out too just donate wit only 6,000 quickly visit this ref link to continue http://icharity.club/?ref=mubarak087
or visit their Nigeria blog http://www.icharityclubrefblog.blogspot.com or http://www.icharity.club people are joing and don’t be left out my fellow Nigeria I think the blog will explain it better for you.
We Nigerians just have to survive with our fellow international bodies we should not allow Nigeria bad system of leadership to retard our scope of thought and positive adventure.
Salaam,
Engr. Mubarak
Our leads are the problem we are having and the biggest scam not MMM.
I am afraid of whom to follow oooo
let d argument continues, after all people invest in other legal businesses and still loose there hard earned money. d 30% comes from d members both old and new. so if you decide to give me 30% and i do what is d problem in it.
I still don’t understand this whole talk about MMM crashing and me losing my money to Mavrodi when I’m not even paying my money into any mmm personal account … Its a man to man transaction… A cycle… I pay a fellow Nigerian If I want to and get my money from another Nigerian… Nawa ooo… Illiteracy bad ooo
“There is more in the Ethics of Money Handling that should scare every CHILD OF GOD to flee every appearance of evil including any free money making venture. God’s word has not changed and shall never change… The love of money is still the ROOT of ALL evil (1 Tim 6: 10). It is alarming how professing Children of God can easily be swayed by want for more money. While money answers all things (Eccl. 10:19), GODLINESS with CONTENTMENT is still GREAT GAIN (1 Tim 6: 6).”
Recession stopped affecting me when i joined MMM…..MMMpays!
MMM paid more than federal Govenment. i want to advice if u want to join MMM COME AND REGISTER UNDER ME . I AM WAITING
If you care enough for the people then leave us alone. You can’t even provide jobs for the people. If you stop mmm I’ll pick gun… I swear. Keep off publishing bullshit and help ur so called president to understanding we regrate his ascension. SEC, EFCC, CBN. Keep way from our own risk. Shebi na owner risk we dey fr Dix country
There are different people in life, you can convince some,and some you cant.so the simple truth is when you take risk ,2 things are bound to happen (either u profit or u loss). In the mmm case, someday it is meant to crash, and when it does i believe investor will also bear d pain…Enjoy while it lasts.
FG of Nigeria should face their problem and leave mmm for us since we vote for them what have they done for us rather they continue to add more problems to the life of Nigerians,let them continue to chase after those that are eating Nigeria money and leave us allow with our problem,after all is not their fathers money is our money and we can do anything we like with our money. God continue to bless mmm community. Best of luck to all mmmite.
Is I true mmm don crash?
pls is it true that Mmm has crashed.
Are you people really so stupid?