Popular Ponzi Scheme, MMM Nigeria has announced that there are no more limits on its participants (Mavros) acquired in 2017 but those from 2016 remain under restriction.

The scheme has about three million investors, before it announced a freeze in December.

On January 13, MMM Nigeria resumed operations 24 hours before the promised date But the scheme has been tainted with many complaints, with Mavros unable to conduct transactions like before.

In a statement, MMM has now said 2017 members can “actively develop the community and create new requests to provide help”.

“Dear members, MMM Nigeria lifts all the limits for Mavro, acquired in 2017. So, MMM Nigeria is coming back to normal,” the statement read.

“And now the members can actively develop the community and create new requests to provide help.

“For these requests, orders will soon arrive, and after Mavro’s confirmation it will be possible to withdraw these Mavro without any restrictions or limits.

“Only Mavros acquired in 2016 remain under restriction. But we are actively working on new measures to make it possible for the members to withdraw Mavro 2016 in a larger amount without undermining the sustainability of the community.

“We have collected the screenshots of personal offices of members who received orders for their GH requests. Spread the screenshots via chats, social media and messengers. Let everyone know that MMM Nigeria is working. Every Nigerian should be aware that MMM is functioning well. It is very important.”