Popular Investment scheme, MMM Nigeria has made a comeback a day earlier than promised.
Recall that the Ponzi scheme froze participants’ accounts in December 2016 and promised to return in January before stating earlier this month it would return on the 14th.
The scheme through its twitter account issued a statement;
This is to officially inform you that MMM Nigeria is open for business a day earlier than promised! Let’s go there Nigerians! pic.twitter.com/9zAb28OeYI
— MMM Nigeria Support (@MMMNigeriaHelp) January 13, 2017