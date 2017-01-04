MMM Nigeria has released 2017 guidelines for its Nigerian participants as it plans to unfreeze their accounts on January 14.

Nigerian Bulletin reports that MMM programmers are working earnestly with a new model which will be announced and implemented at a later date.

This, the MMM Admin. claims will help keep the system balanced:

“To keep the GH(Get Help) and PH(Provide Help) balanced. No matter whether people join us or not.. and it will be sustainable.

“When it will be implemented, we will be notified. We can PH and we should keep our downlines updated.”

Recall that the ponzi scheme froze the accounts of its mavros, as the particicipants are popularly called, on December 12, 2016, in order “to help prevent any problems during the new year season. And also to tackle the media frenzy that has been going on in the country”, MMM said in a circular sent out to all users of the scheme. The latest statement on the new guidelines further reads:

About the growth of bonuses

We have to see towards it… half of guiders’ supporters said it should keep growing. Guiders misbehaving will be dealt with. And the only way to get them is by getting evidence.

Unfreezing of Mavro will be probably January 14 or might be sooner.

About Proof Of Payment:

We will use a new strategy for fake proof of payments:

We will start checking orders when it turns yellow, that is…

Change of guiders button will be done this week or any time soon. Phone number verification would be implemented soon… via sms notification.

Guiders school: Soon we will start automized guiders school and make it well organised.

False News Around:

We should demonstrate to others that our community is working and not give heed or ear to what people say about the system… It solely depends on us the leaders.

We can also talk to people to PH and let them know that their mavro will keep growing.Recall that the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN), the Securities and Exchange Commission(SEC) and Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) had warned NIgerians against using the scheme.