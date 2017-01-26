The Initiator of Nigerian faction of the Mavrodi Mondial Moeneybox (MMM) Mr. Chuddy Ugorji and his wife, Amaka have fled to the country.

Report says the MMM Number one Guider has absconded and relocated to Philippines.

He fled the country when many investors were awaiting anxiously to be paid back their money with the agreed interest.

Chuddy’s relocation came barely 24 hours after he released condition for the payment of some three million Nigerian investors.

He had given the impression that the Ponzi scheme has started paying outstanding mavro (money) to Mavrodians, the participants of the scheme. But the payment is just symbolic.

A participant, Kolade Ogunwande, who manages a number of accounts, that N17,000 was paid into one of the accounts he handles for a friend.

“One of the accounts I manage for a friend finally got paid. She invested N20,000 on November 10, 2016, and her money has appreciated to N35,000,” he said.

“When MMM resumed last week, she said I should withdraw all the money for her, which I requested for immediately. She was paired the day after.

“The two people she was paired with had to pay N17,000 and N18,000 to make up the N35,000, but only one person has paid.”