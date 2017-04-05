Fast rising Nollywood actress, Modupe Oyekunle, died Tuesday after giving birth.The baby who was her third child however survived.

Playground disclosed the news of her death on their Instagram account.

Popularly called Oyinbo because of her complexion, Modupe gave birth to her baby, before giving up the ghost.

She played a prominent role of Sandra in Segun Ogungbe’s blockbuster movie, Ibi Giga, among other movies she has acted in.

She was a also member of Igi Aloye caucus in Abeokuta, which produced the likes of Odunlade Adekola.