Brigadier General Mansur Mohammed Dan-Ali is the newly appointed Minister of Defence and there are things you might not know about the career soldier who has taken over Nigeria’s defence. Here are 7 things you should know about Brigadier General Mansur Mohammed Dan-Ali.
1. Brigadier General Mansur Mohammed Dan Ali was born on August 25, 1959
2. He hails from Birnin Magaji, Zamfara State in Northern Nigeria.
3. He obtained Higher National Diploma in Photogrammetry and Surveying from the Kaduna Polytechnic, Kaduna in 1982.
4. He was awarded Short Service Course (SSC 25) by the Nigeria Defence Academy in 1984.
5. He took several military courses before obtaining a Masters Degree in Public Policy and Administration (MPPA) in 2009 and he also has a Masters Degree in Security Studies from the Bangladesh University of Professionals.
6. He has served as the Commander, Nigerian Battalion at the United Nations – African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID)
7. During his ministerial screening, he was quoted as saying “Every leader must have three qualities to be a military leader. They are Integrity, Honesty and Transparency. Nigeria soldiers are among the best soldiers in the world if well taken care of. Deadline in the military like the December dead line on tackling insurgency is progressive.”
