Popular Nollywood actress, Mojisola Olaiya passed away in Canada on Wednesday, May 17, just two months after giving birth.

The death of the 42-year-old thespian has shocked her colleagues and fans who have been paying tributes ever since the sad news broke out.

Below are eight things you should know about her;

1.) Moji Olaiya who was born February 27, 1975 is the daughter of highlife musician, Victor Olaiya.

2) The late actress began her acting career with Wale Adenuga’s production Super Story. She has also starred in several Nollywood movies of Yoruba and English genres including No Pains No Gains, in which she played Ireti, Sade Blade (2005), Nkan adun (2008) and Omo iya meta leyi (2009).

3.) Moji Olaiya married Bayo Okesola in 2007 but they are now separated.

4.) She had a teenage daughter, Ajokeade Adunoluwa.

5.) Olaiya converted to Islam in 2014.

6.) Moji lost her younger brother, Alfred Olaiya in 2015 and another brother of hers, Ayo barely survived a ghastly motor accident in April 2017.

7.) In 2016 she released a film, Iya Okomi, starring Foluke Daramola and Funsho Adeolu.

8.) According to her cousin, she breathed her last at 3am in an ambulance that was taking her to the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest at her friend’s Ontario home. She was reportedly married to her Canada-based lover.