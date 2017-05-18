Barely two weeks after the death of Yoruba actor, Adeshina Adesanya also known as Pa Ajidara, the Nollywood industry has once again been thrown into mourning with the death of popular actress, Moji Olaiya, who passed away in Canada.

The actress who was popular for her roles in “No Pains No Gain,” “Nkan Adun” and “Agunbaniro” welcomed a baby in March 2017.

Her death was confirmed by the founder of the Best of Nollywood Awards, Seun Oloketuyi via Instagram.

“Breaking news @MojiOlaiya dies in Canada. Details soon,” he wrote.

Olaiya was known for her roles in films such as “Sade Blade “, “Nkan adun” and “Omo iya meta leyi ”

Moji was married to Bayo Okesola in 2007. The actress who was one of the children to veteran musician, Victor Olaiya, converted to Islam in 2014.

She died at 42.