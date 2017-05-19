Moji Olaiya’s first daughter, Adunola is insisting on seeing her mother’s body just as her burial arrangements are causing a bit of a rift within the family.

The late actress converted to Islam from Christianity as an adult and was a practicing Muslim at the time of her death.

Some members of her family have been suggesting that her remains be interred today according to Muslim rites.

However, the 20-year-old daughter of the actress is insisting that her mother’s corpse should be brought back for burial in Nigeria.

According to the reports, the grieving young woman had to be ushered into a secluded room by family members who did their best to calm her down, although she kept asking to see her mother.

“She must be brought back,” Adun said. “I don’t care what anybody says, I just want my mother’s body.