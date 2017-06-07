Weeks after her death in Canada, the remains of popular Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya have finally arrived Nigeria.

The late thespian who died two months after being delivered of a baby had her body flown in after her first daughter, Adunoluwa, insisted her remains be returned to Nigeria as she was intially scheduled to be buried in Canada.

Reports also said the Ekiti State government failed to assist with air freight of her body to Nigeria after initially making a promise.

8 Things You Should Know About The Late Nollywood Actress, Moji Olaiya

The state government however denied ever promising to sponsor the transportation of her body to Nigeria.

It was later learnt that former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu sponsored the repatriation of her body to the country.

Gov. Fayose Reveals Why He Did Not Fund The Return Of Moji Olaiya’s Remains To Nigeria

A service of songs which saw in attendance her colleagues was held for late Olaiya on Tuesday.

Watch The Arrival Of Her Remains Below;