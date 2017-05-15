A mother of the Chibok school girl wielding an AK 47 gun in a Boko Haram video released on Friday evening has said she would not watch the video.

The video is one of the two made available by the sect at the weekend where Maida and three other girls said they would not return from the terrorists’ den.

Madam Esther Yakubu, mother of Maida Yakubu, the Chibok schoolgirl disclosed this yesterday, May 14.

She said she had not seen the video and was not ready to watch it.

“I have not seen the video and I don’t intend to see it. I cannot comment on what I have not seen,” she said.