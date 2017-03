It was reported earlier that the body of the medical doctor, Dr. Allwell Orji who committed suicide by jumping off the 3rd Mainland Bridge into the Lagoon has been found but his mother when called to identify the body denied it was her son that was recovered by marine police.

The spokesperson for the Zone 2 Police Command, SP Dolapo Badmos said, “The mother has come to identify the body recovered, but she said the deceased was not her son.”