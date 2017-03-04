A mother of six has been arrested by the Bauchi State Police Command for throwing her one-day-old infant into a soakaway shortly after delivering the baby at home.

The suspect, Juliana James, a native of Plateau State, wept profusely as she was paraded at the command’s headquarters in Bauchi, the capital, on Friday.

She said the current economic hardship in the country was responsible for her action as keeping the baby would have brought additional burden on them.

She said, “Things are hard. My husband has no job. He had an accident three months ago and it affected his manhood. He is still in the hospital receiving treatment.

“I delivered at home and threw the baby in the toilet because I don’t know how we are going to take care of it. I didn’t tell my husband.”

The newborn whose cry attracted neighbours, was rescued alive nearly 12 hours later before being rushed to the Abubakar Tafawa University Teaching Hospital for medical attention.

Addressing newsmen, Commissioner of Police in the state, Zaki Ahmed, said the case was being investigated, revealing that the baby had been handed over to social welfare officers at the hospital.