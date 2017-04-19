A 23-year-old woman has been charged with child endangerment and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, after she allegedly sent videos and pictures of her abusing one-year-old son to the boy’s father, PEOPLE magazine reports

The Texas, United States resident mom, Janelle Peterkin, is accused of stuffing a plastic bag in her son’s mouth and covering his head with the plastic bag and then tying it in a knot, according to court documents.

The abuse reportedly took place on March 13 as she sat in her car with the child.

Janelle also allegedly burned the boy with a lit cigarette while she filmed him.

Investigators later viewed photos and videos of the alleged abuse, according to court documents.

The Harris County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office said Janelle admitted to sending the footage as an act of spite, to show her ex-boyfriend that he did not care enough about their baby.

An order of protection was issued on Monday, mandating she not be within 200 feet of the child, who is now living with Janelle’s mother.

She was released on $15,000 bond, while her next court appearance is May 15.

She has not entered a plea to her three charges and has not retained an attorney, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

The boy’s aunt, who is the sister of Janelle’s ex-boyfriend, says Janelle sent more than 30 videos to her ex-boyfriend on April 13.

“In one video, she spat in his face twice,” the aunt alleges. “She put a cigarette lighter to his hand and he was screaming. Janelle then said, ‘Blame your daddy and his new girlfriend.’”

“Some of the videos he (the baby) was just crying. He is screaming at the top of his lungs,” the aunt alleged.