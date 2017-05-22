Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya passed on last week in Canada, two months after she delivered a daughter due to complications from child birth.

Her first daughter, 20-year-old Adunoluwa, was expectedly badly shaken upon hearing the news of her mother’s death. The young light-skinned girl wailed bitterly and had to be taken to a secluded room to sleep.

When Sunday Scoop visited the residence the next day, Adun was calmer and more composed and she sat under the canopy erected in the compound to receive guests. Many of the well-wishers hugged and commiserated with her.

In a recent interview, it was clear that the pain was still raw in Adun’s heart as she said,

“This is the worst kind of news anyone can hear. I spoke with her on the day she died and nothing prepared me for this bad news. I will miss her love and care, because she always provided anything I wanted.”

On how the funeral rites would be handled, Adun simply said, “I don’t know at this point. It is the family that will take care of that.”

Meanwhile, Sunday Scoop also gathered that Moji had gastric ulcer, which likely led to complications during childbirth, which was done through a caesarean section.

She was said to have been certified okay by her doctors after the delivery but that she complained shortly after of pain and discomfort.

It was also gathered that Moji still spoke with a friend of hers about three hours before she died. According to her grieving relatives, the complications started suddenly and within a short time, she was dead.