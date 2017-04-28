Former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Ahmadu Adamu Mu’azu, has insisted that he did not betray ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan, who was the party’s presidential candidate in 2015.

The former Governor of Bauchi State, took to his Facebook account, to respond to allegations that he betrayed Jonathan during the 2015 polls.

In a new book, ‘Against the Run of Play’ written by Olusegun Adeniyi, Jonathan claimed that Mu’azu and some other trusted allies worked against his re-election.

However, Mu’azu wrote on his Facebook page: “Ordinarily, I would have ignored the allegation that I betrayed President Jonathan and my party, but doing so could create the impression that I really did.

“I find it difficult to believe that President Jonathan would level such allegation against me. How can one betray himself?

“As the then National Chairman of the PDP, I have been at the forefront of the presidential campaign train. Those who insinuate that I betrayed President Jonathan and my party are being economical with the truth.

“In the face of abuse, insult and open ridicule by our friends and brothers we supported President Jonathan faithfully.

“In all sincerity, I gave my best and all to my party. Those who blame us for not delivering maximum votes to the former President in the north seem to have forgotten that it is the people who vote.”