MultiChoice, owners of DStv and GOtv, has announced a 20 percent price increase for all its satellite pay TV bouquets in Nigeria to take effect from April 1, 2015. The subscription fee of DStv’s Premium, Compact plus, compact, access, Family and extra view bouquets are all set to increase, as is the price for GOtv Plus and GOtv bouquet.
The increase sees the DStv premium rise to N13,980 from N11,650, a N2,330 increase; while the DStv family bouquet rises from N3,000 to N3,600, a N600 increase. DStv compact plus subscribers will now pay N9,420 instead of N7,850, while DStv Compact users will pay N6,000 per month, up from N5,000.
In the same vein, DStv access now costs N1800 up from N1,500, while DStv extra view subscribers will no longer pay N1,800 but N2,100. For GOtv Plus users, N1,500 will no longer be sufficient but N1800 will do, while GOtv bouquet users will now pay N1,200, from N1,000 MultiChoice explained that the annual price increase, usually in-line with inflation, is necessary for it to continue offering the best in local and international entertainment to its subscribers.
Launched in 1995, DStv has around 6.7 million customers, majority of them in South Africa and Nigeria, the two markets considered to be its most important markets. GOtv, meanwhile, launched in 2011.
60 on “MultiChoice Increases DSTV, GOtv Subscription Fee. See New Prices”
It’s high time our government did something about this exploitation. The prices keep going up, yet they have so many customers and give nothing back to the community.
MutliChoice should be summoned and sanctioned for this, they want to loot Naija.
Don’t you think this same government of ours happened to plan all dis?my problem with Nigeria is that when dstv started increasing price Nigeria didn’t protest. …that why they keep doing it….would they say dollar rate also have affected there price no way. …well why do we need to protest now..
its bad leadership, this country dose not have price control, that is reason why Multi choice does what ever they like.
compare fee from SA to Nigeria this price rate is different
Nigeria your NO should be NO to price increase. What’s wrong with nigeria?
I do not blame multichoice at all………….every bizness. Organization now sees nigeria as an exploiting ground….yet d govt. Is unconcerned abt it…….
We all can play a part! Since it takes effect from April 1st,let there be a boycott of DsTv services in Nigeria,from that same date. The social media is a viable media. Lets do this.
I Think its high time we stopped subscription to DSTV so that they would no we are serious.
I am a gud support of 9ja i av stop to dem na my startime dey on fire shame on multichoice 9ija 4life
Its not your fault anyway.
Its because people are patronizing more than you could ever imagine,that’s why you felt that the best reward to them is to increase the subscription price.
Anyway….thank God i have an alternative (STARTIME here i go) and please and please,if you dare call my line asking why i didn’t recharge my dstv?
Hummmmm…….Na thunder go scatter your networks & signals.
Mtcheew!
wherever two elephants play, grass suffers! our leaders and multichoice are fond of doing this. exploitation is a capital punishment. let’s say NO to their antics.
Its just unfortunate that no alternative satelite is available to us in nigeria that can match DSTV services especially sports. If not to hell with them.
If the inflation rate comes down they won’t reduce the price. always more money for them.
Where do we go from here?
Let other competitors also live up to expectation in order to end this rip off. Imagine what MTN would have doing today if not for other GSM providers.
I stopped long time ago…My blood has not reduced.Go to hell DSTV..
Well if the price of each bouquet has increased by 20% and Nig feel they can’t subscript, it’s better Dstv company introduces “PAY AS YOU WATCH” bouquet as it’s done in South Africa and the rest of the countries in Africa. With this I don’t think it will be view as exploitation rather as a new development that will be welcom with open hand.
I totally think this is un-called for! Its sheer exploitation! The 20% increase is daylight robbery!
Pay as you go(or watch) wouldn’t solve the problem. They could come up wit that and still charge a high rate each time you watch. I want to believe inflation rate(if any)can be spread across their million subscribers.if that is ‘sincerely’done the percentage increase(20)should reduce(to say 2.5). This is my take.
God punish multichoice and its entire team! I kno we can rant all we want buh individually,God wll increase d problems in ur life by 20% and even more for exploiting us.
This is very unfair’ Because Gotv users are not watching all the sports station is only two sports channel’ so y this increments 1’800 and many customers have being complaining of unstable services'(Gotv why)!
Hope our new president kick this people of of our country.we need an indigineous company to do did for us.
Nigerians should really boycott anything from south Africa. They do not like us, yet we are making those assholes rich. We are a self sufficient country let’s stop depending on these so called maggots countries for service. Hopefully change is here to stay. Bring in better competition from nigeria to eradicate maggot country such as SA
multichoice this is pure wickedness,am so disappointed in you..because u have large network of users dat are patronizing ur products..but is dis d way of compensating them?instead of reduction its addition or should i say multiplication *spits*
daylight robbery
This is what we get after years of exploitation,these south african bastards just want more.the only reason im concerned is because of the sports if no to hell with dstv they are the devil..how wish the government can support an idigenious sattelite tv provider with enough funds to get xclusive rights for most importantly sportss channels and provide lower costt for users or we can rejuvenate hitv…i mean nigerians lets no just fold our arms to this lets stand up and let our demands known..
is inflation rate up by 20% in Nigeria…????
How I wish all Nigerians will be like me. I have stopped subscribing to Gotv with effect from 12th April, 2015 when my subscription expired.
How I wish all Nigerians will be like me. I have stopped subscribing to Gotv with effect from 12th April, 2015 that my subscription expired.
Please let us act fast on this issue because if we don’t the increments will continue, multichoice God will judge you for doing this to us, just wait and see
DSTV is an economic cankerworm… Can somebody tell the President elect to do something to check their uncontrolled expliotation !
NCC is another bunch of criminals. I won’t b surprised if NCC and Dstv colabo 2 exploit us. Multichoice MD ignored court order and still went ahead 2 enforce subscription hike and nothing is done about it. Na wa ooo this na childs play… It can’t even happen in Ghana. I strongly believe that even the judge is subject 2 investigation.
To crown it all, south africans are busy killing foreigners and looting their properties (including Nigerians) and DSTV is here exploiting Nigerians. People like us who can not do without sports, its like putting a gun 2 our head 2 collect our money. How I wish HI TV will come back to life.
pls let put our mind to rest .cus no one will tell me and u b4,we go run go buy DVD
Very soon we will destroy dem all,all South African Companies that is using Nigeria as their goldmine.That’s why i love and will continue to patronize the Chines companies that breaks dstv premium for less than 200 Niara a month.Please lets patronize the Chines more than this foolish Dstv ppl and bad government ppl that collect bribe from them and say nothing.
please Philip, How can I also patronize the Chinese company?
Dstv is crap ,repeats movies..we pay for football and our kids cartoons otherwise dstv is a rip off
TOO BAD DSTV
there is no way DSTV will convince us. All they are doing is apart of their xenophobic attack on Nigeria and Nigerians even in spite of court judgement.
Dstv are wicked. In a country like Nigeria with epilepsy power supply. No light to enjoy your subscription. yet you’re increasing TARIFF. U guys should fear God, if not you suffer in future.
hahaha! I can’t be the victm see what Dstv just send to me now…. April special! Be among the first 100 to subscribe on 28 April & you could get 1 month complimentary viewing. You think sey ah be mumu instead subscribe with 20% increment i rather look for other alternative
Dstv are thieves dey keep increasing there sub and yet dey repeat all their programmes d government should check mate d excesses of multi choice.we are tired of enriching their pockets
Dstv are very very stupit,der dont know how to manage their business ,dere think we nigerias dont k wat to do wit our money dat is why der want to ride on us any how.dis is d beginning of ur down fall in nigeria if u people do not bring dat price to d formal way.rubbish , ur services is not even good .somebody will pay money der will scramble u just like dat .
I regret signing up with DSTV
I’ve always hated this country that calls itself Nigeria aka GIANT OF FOOLS…..Thank God I’ve left the country anyways
this is why smaller outfits like MetroDigital and CTL, who show matches from all d top leagues should be encouraged and empowered. Enough of the bitterness. Boycot them! You certainly have d right to do so.
zulu fools wants to eat us i wunt subscribe again to hell with dstv
TO hell with yhu dwarft dstv if u Call ma line aGain naH ogun nd sango go kill uNa aLl mtcheeeeeeewwww
Na God go help us
All what i know is that these people dey thief like no mans business and my candid advise to them is for them to KEEP OFF or else somebody go reach heaven i swear.please dont even try to call me for any reason and we can live in peace.
All what i know is that this people dey thief and also they are a bunch of inexperienced crooks who can never succeed.
I HOPE THE DSTV AUTHORITY ARE READING ALL OUR COMENTS,AND THEY SHOULD KNOW THAT THE NIGERIAN CUSTOMERS ARE NOT HAPPY WITH THEM, AND IF THEY HAVE ANY CONCIENCE AT ALL THEY WOULD STOP EXPLOITING US, THEY SHOULD HAVE A RE THINK AND PUT IT IN THE BACK OF THEIR HEAD THAT EVERYTHING HAS A TIME AND A SEASON. ONE DAY IT WILL ALL BE OVER FOR THEM………..
the problem is still within us even as multichoice deem it fit to exploit us, to some ppl is nothing they will pay even for a whole yr, I tink is high time we Nigeria come to together I say no until they stop we shall no longer use their product, tnks
it is only when all Nigerians come together to stop using their product, let our yes be yes and our no be no, course we no to some ppl is nothing they can pay even for a full 12 month, but let us ve a rethink what of average Nigerian
TO BAD DSTV
If not bcos of sport, to hell wit dstv
Perhap daylight robbery is a thing of great concern,nigeria has been under expliotation since the days of the britisth colony so south africa is no difference from our colonies since nigeria can,t stand on it feet to meet the current challenges.
Nigerians should go for better alternative. Instead wasting much money on dstv.
Say no to scrambler of channels, increaser of subscription, to hell with dstv.
yes is true Dstv people there tought them Wise
I don’t subscribe again
