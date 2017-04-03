An upward review of five percent on the prices of all DSTV and GOtv packages was on Sunday, April 2 made by MultiChoice starting from May 1, 2017.

As a result of this, Nigerian subscribers on the DStv premium bouquet will pay N14,700 as against N13,980 currently being charged.

While GOtv Plus subscribers will have to pay N1,900 instead of the current rate of N1,800. The company says the increment in subscription rates will also affect other bouquets, as Compact Plus DStv subscribers will pay N9,900 instead of the current N9,420, while Compact subscribers will no longer pay N6,000 but N6,300.

According to them, the family bouquet would be N3,800 against the running rate of N3,600, while that of the Access bouquet would be N1,900 and not N1,800. The commercial bouquet is N1,720, but with the adjustment in rates, subscribers are expected to pay N1,850 monthly. However, access fee of N2,160 on the High-Definition decoders and extra view remained the same. A text message sent out by DStv to some of its premium subscribers read: “Dear DStv customer, due to a price adjustment, your Premium package fee changed from N13,980 to N14,700, effective May 1, 2017.”

For, GOtv Value and GOtv Lite bouquets, the new rates are N1,300 and N450, against the current rates of N1,200 and N400, respectively. The new increment came a year after a 20 per cent raise on prices.