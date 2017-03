Photos from the scene of the multiple bomb blasts that rocked a camp for refugees who have fled Boko Haram insurgents in Maiduguri, Borno State on Wednesday, March 22 have surfaced.

According to a coordinator of the Muna camp, Tijjani Lumani, the bombers struck at different locations around 4:30 am.

“The explosions triggered fires which burned down many tents”, he said, adding that casualties details were not known.

See more photos below;